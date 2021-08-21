National

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Gujarat's Kutch

Photo used for representation purpose only.  

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on August 21 with its epicentre located near Dholavira, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No damage to property or casualty was reported due to the moderate-intensity earthquake, officials of the district administration said.

"A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 12.08 p.m. on August 23 with its epicentre 23 km East-Southeast (ESE) of Dholavira in Kutch. It was recorded at a depth of 6.1 km," the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk seismic zone," as per the state disaster management authority. The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.


Aug 21, 2021

