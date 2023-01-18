HamberMenu
Magisterial probe ordered into the Sidhra encounter in J&K

The issue related to an incident where four heavily armed unidentified militants, travelling in a truck towards Srinagar, were killed in an counter on December 28, 2022.

January 18, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
A truck set on fire during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Sidhra area, in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

A truck set on fire during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Sidhra area, in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu in which four heavily armed unidentified militants, travelling in a truck towards Srinagar, were killed on December 28 last year.

Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra has been appointed as an enquiry officer to conduct the probe into the encounter. “I have been directed to conduct a magisterial enquiry and submit the report to district magistrate, Jammu,” Mr. Dhotra said.

He has asked the eyewitnesses to record their statements. “In order to gather facts of the matter and to conduct enquiry in a fair and transparent manner, anyone having any information can come to the office and record his or her statement from today till January 21,” he said.

Security agencies on December 28 last year claimed to have killed four armed militants near a checkpoint in Sidhra. The driver of the truck had managed to flee. Security agencies had suggested that the number plate of the truck and chassis of the truck were tampered with. The truck was also badly damaged in the “gunfight”.

According to the police, seven AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large quantity of ammunition were also seized at the encounter site.

