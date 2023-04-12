Madras HC decision on ‘Makkal Nala Paniyalargal’ unsustainable in law, says SC

April 12, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a Madras High Court decision of August 2014 directing the Tamil Nadu government to create posts and reinstate or ‘village level workers’ or ‘Makkal Nala Paniyalargal’, whose services were discontinued under the scheme following a November 8, 2011 notification disbanding the programme, was “unsustainable in law”.

Disbandment of MNP

The State government had notified the disbandment of the Makkal Nala Paniyalargal (MNP) scheme in its 2011 notification.

However, a Division Bench of the High Court had directed the government in 2014 to accommodate the persons who were on MNP rolls “to propagate the evils of consumption of liquor as contemplated under Article 47 of the Constitution of India read with Rule 10(5) of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003.”

But a Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi, in an appeal filed by the State, set aside the High Court decision on the ground that these “employees are not entitled for reinstatement and for regularisation of service”.

Valid for two years

The apex court reasoned that the scheme was valid for only two years between, June 2010 and May 31, 2012.

“In the absence of any further extension having been granted, at least there was no right vested in favour of either of the persons engaged to seek further continuance under the scheme,” Justice Rastogi observed.

The court also recorded that a majority of 13,500 MNPs had already joined an employment scheme introduced by the State under the MGNREGS in June 2022. Only 489 MNPs had refused to opt for the new policy despite opportunity afforded by the apex court.

The court said those MNPs who had refused to opt for the 2022 scheme could apply to the State for payment of a principal amount of ₹ 25,851 for the period between December 1, 2011 and May 31, 2012.

The State should return the money within three months, the court directed.