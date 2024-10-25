GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman picnicking with husband gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa; over 100 rounded up

Alleged gang rape of newly married woman in Madhya Pradesh leads to police investigation and over 100 suspects detained

Updated - October 25, 2024 04:45 pm IST - Rewa

PTI
Image used for representational purposes. Photo: The Hindu

Image used for representational purposes. Photo: The Hindu

A newly married woman on an outing with her husband was allegedly raped by five men in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district following which police have rounded up over 100 persons, an official said on Friday (October 25, 2024).

“The alleged gang rape was committed on Monday (October 21, 2024) at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil,” police said.

“The woman got married recently. She and her husband are in the age group of 19-20 and are still in college,” Rewa headquarters Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himali Pathak told PTI over the phone.

The woman told the police that one of the five persons who allegedly sexually assaulted her has tattoos on his hand and chest.

The DSP said police have rounded up more than 100 people as part of their probe. Calling the alleged gang rape a sensitive case, she said police are treading carefully to ensure that the survivor’s identity was not disclosed.

The couple approached the Gurh police station around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday (October 22, 2024). “The FSL staff (forensic science laboratory) and I rushed to the spot. The medical test of the survivor was conducted, and an FIR was registered the same day at 7 p.m.,” the DSP said.

Citing the woman’s version, the DSP said she and her husband had a fight near a fountain, about 2 km from a famous temple in the Gurh industrial area.

“In her statement, the woman said five men took turns to rape her near the fountain, some 20 km from the district headquarters,” the official said.

“No one has been arrested so far. We have rounded up more than 100 people and suspects. Our investigation is underway,” she said, adding that the five unidentified persons have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape and other charges.

Published - October 25, 2024 04:44 pm IST

sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice / Madhya Pradesh

