ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha reserve

Published - August 07, 2024 12:17 pm IST - Balaghat

The incident took place on Monday (August 5) evening when Kalawati Dhurve along with her daughter and a neighbour went to the forest, says Baihar police station in-charge

PTI

A 56-year-old woman was killed after a tiger attacked her at the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh | Photo Credit: Faruqui AM

A 56-year-old woman was killed after a tiger attacked her at the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Wednesday, August 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident took place on Monday (August 5) evening when Kalawati Dhurve along with her daughter and a neighbour went to the forest,” Baihar police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi said.

The feline killed the woman and ate some of her body parts. Her daughter and neighbour managed to run away and informed the other family members about the incident, he said.

“After getting information, a joint team of KTR authorities and police launched a search. The mutilated body parts of the woman were found on Tuesday (August 6),” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Locals have been advised not to venture into the forest areas,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US