With remaining three arrested, all six accused held in case of assaulting Army officers, raping woman in Indore

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday (September 13, 2024) arrested three more men accused of assaulting two young Army officers and raping their female friend near Indore district’s Mhow, officers said, adding that all six accused are now in police custody.

The police had arrested two accused — Anil Baroor and Pawan Vasunia — on Thursday morning while one Ritesh Bhabhar was nabbed later the same day. The three men held on Friday afternoon were identified as Sachin Makwana, Rohit Girwal and Sandeep Wariya. While Wariya is 18 years old, the others are aged between 23 and 28. They all hail from Manpur area near Mhow town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore told The Hindu that the three accused were arrested from Raikunda forest near Manpur based on the information shared by the first three men.

While Baroor and Vasunia had been sent on a five-day police remand on Thursday, Bhabhar was produced before a court on Friday and remanded the same. The other three men will appear before the court on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday when two Army officers, undertaking the Young Officers training programme at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, were out for a picnic with their two female friends in the Army’s shooting range near Jam Gate, a tourist location.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had been inside the shooting range from 10.30 p.m. onwards and around 2.30 a.m., a group of six men approached an officer and his friend and attacked them. The men then asked the other officer and his friend to bring ₹10 lakh to free their friends.

The men, however, fled after the officer who was asked to bring money alerted his unit and the local police. The officer who was held hostage gave a complaint to the police saying that they were assaulted, looted and his female friend was gangraped by the men.

Mr. Hirore said the police is now working to recover the weapons and looted items from the group. As per the information shared by victims and police investigation, the accused had an illegal gun and other weapons like knives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They also looted the purses, wallets and money from the Army officers and their two female friends. We are interrogating them to recover the items and any other items they robbed from someone else,” Mr. Hirore said.

Another senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said the police is still waiting to record the statements of the woman with whom gangrape has been alleged. “The girl is still not comfortable talking to police about what exactly happened. We are providing her counselling from experts so that she opens up but we will have to wait until she is ready,” the officer said, adding that the woman is in trauma.

The officer also said the report of the medical examination of the woman is still awaited but added that there are some injury marks on the girl’s body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing details of the investigation, the officer also said members of the group would often roam around the area at late hours looking for prey to conduct robberies.

“That night, Baroor heard some music and noises from the picnic and alerted the others. Within 15 minutes, the other five arrived devised a plan to rob the two couples,” the officer said, adding that Baroor was the mastermind and the police suspects that Bhabhar carried the gun.

The officer also said that there are some discrepancies in the version of official complaint given by one of the Army officers and the version informally narrated by the woman.

“Since, the Army is involved in this matter, some of their senior officials are also trying to avoid the limelight this case is getting and want the probe to continue without much noise. We will have to wait for the girl’s statements and medical exam report to say anything on the rape allegations,” the officer added.

The police had, however, filed an FIR based on the Army officer’s complaint with charges of rape, assault, dacoity, and extortion added, Indore Rural Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal said.

Meanwhile, politics over the issue continues to simmer in the State with Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, who hails from Indore district, alleged that the accused had links with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Patwari, speaking to reporters, said: “Names of some BJP workers and relatives of some BJP leaders have appeared in the Mhow incident. What message does this send? It shows that there is a rule of mafia and rapists are indulging in such acts without any fear of administration and government.”

“I want to ask (Chief Minister) Mohan Yadav how is it possible that your party workers have got a free run to do anything?” Mr. Patwari asked.

State BJP chief V.D. Sharma, however, denied the Congress’ claims and said the Congress’ work at this time is to do “negative politics and create a false perception”.

Mr. Sharma said the BJP government of the State was sensitive about such matters and that any person found involved in such crimes will not be spared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.