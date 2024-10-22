Will allow seers to build ashrams in Ujjain, says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

The Madhya Pradesh Government will allow saints, seers, sages, and religious leaders to build permanent ashrams in the temple town of Ujjain on the lines of Haridwar in Uttarkhand, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday (October 21, 2024).

Mr. Yadav was addressing the press in Ujjain on preparations for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela which will be held in the city. He said that an action plan has been prepared with public representatives to develop Ujjain as a religious city like Haridwar.

The Chief Minister, who is also the MLA from Ujjain, said, “Ujjain is recognised for saints and seers. Simhanstha Mela, which is held once in 12 years, will be organised in 2028. Sadhus and saints need proper space for lodging and other activities. Considering this, the State Government has come up with a scheme to build permanent ashrams on a priority basis.”

Infrastructure drive

“Just as there are proper ashrams for sages in Haridwar, permanent ashrams will be built for them in Ujjain also,” Mr. Yadav said, adding that the scheme will be implemented through the Ujjain Development Authority.

He said that with the Simhastha in mind, permanent infrastructure like roads, electricity, drinking water, drainage, will also be built, so problems caused by temporary constructions do not arise.

“In order to ensure smooth traffic, permanent infrastructure development work like four-lane, six-lane roads and bridges will be undertaken. Establishments like Dharamshalas, Ashrams, medical and ayurvedic centres, will be built on priority,” the CM said.

The seers will be given permission to build ashrams with sufficient space for parking and other facilities and the structures will not be open for residential and commercial use.

Mr. Yadav also spoke about infrastructure projects in the region, including start of work on the Ujjain-Indore six-lane highway and in-principle approval given to the Indore-Ujjain metro train project.

“A Circle Vande Metro train, faster than the metro rail, will also be established connecting Ujjain, Dewas, Fatehabad, and Indore. All routes originating from Ujjain will be made four-lane. The existing airstrip will be upgraded, and an airport built in the city,” the Chief Minister said.