ADVERTISEMENT

Weeks after elephant deaths in Madhya Pradesh’s BTR, Bandhavgarh vet transferred

Published - November 20, 2024 07:14 am IST - Bhopal

The 10 elephants had died in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve between October 29 an 31, prompting investigations by multiple agencies. E

The Hindu Bureau

According to forest officials, the fencing around the kodo millet farm was broken by elephants before they entered it to eat the plants on the intervening night of October 28 and 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI

Veterinarian Dr. Nitin Gupta, Wildlife Health Officer at Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), has been transferred, three weeks after 10 elephants died after eating fungal-infected kodo millet crops in the forest, as per a Forest Department order issued on November 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10 elephants had died in BTR between October 29 an 31, prompting investigations by multiple agencies. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had suspended the then Field Director of BTR Gaurav Choudhary for not returning from his leave and an assistant conservator of forest for negligence in the incident. 

A jumbo crisis in Madhya Pradesh

Dr. Gupta was the lone veterinarian posted at the Tiger Reserve and had returned from Jabalpur to treat the elephants after he got the news on October 29. 

ADVERTISEMENT

He has now been moved to Maharaja Martand Singh Judeo white tiger safari and zoo in Satna district’’s Mukundapur, while Dr. Rajesh Tomar, posted as the Wildlife Health Officer there, has been moved to Bandhavgarh. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking to The Hindu earlier, Dr. Gupta had said that he was travelling to Jabalpur for his wife’s medical appointment and immediately returned to deal with the situation. 

Before he arrived at the scene, the BTR management had called in various local vets and vets from nearby national parks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Many officials at BTR also said that Dr. Gupta had led the charge and supervised the treatment process for two days. 

BTR’s new Field Director Anupam Sahay also said that it was necessary to provide the Health Officer with a team, including an assistant vet, a cameraperson and a computer operator to maintain records. 

Dr. Gupta had also highlighted that that the Tiger Reserve also lacked a permanent facility to treat the rescued animals and that he mostly operated by travelling to the location where they were found. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US