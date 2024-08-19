Vijayvargiya raises civil war bogey over demographic change; cites talk with retired military man

Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya courted controversy by claiming India could face civil war in 30 years time due to largescale demographic changes.

The statement was condemned by the opposition Congress, which called it irresponsible and said Mr. Vijayvargiya must immediately apologise.

Addressing a Raksha Bandhan programme on Sunday (August 19, 2024), Mr. Vijayvargiya said, "Social harmony is very important for the present time. Recently, I was talking to a retired military officer who is very active in social work. He said the way our country's demography is changing, a civil war will start after 30 years. Such a situation may arise that you people will not be able to live."

"We have to think and contemplate on this matter. We should work on how to strengthen the word Hindu," said Mr. Vijayvargiya, who has been Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary. Some people want to divide Hindus on caste lines so that they can achieve power using the British policy of 'divide and rule', he claimed.

Criticising him, MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "Vijayvargiya's statement is completely irresponsible. This is a statement that creates an atmosphere of instability and fear in the country. It raises questions on peace and brotherhood. He should publicly apologise." Vijayvargiya should identify the retired army officer and also tell us why the latter has this apprehension of civil war, Mr. Shukla said.

Mr. Vijayvargiya and some RSS leaders had taken part in an event called 'Samajik Samrasta Rakshabandhan Parv', during which woman sanitation workers tied rakhis to them.