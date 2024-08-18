ADVERTISEMENT

UNICEF lauds Madhya Pradesh CM's efforts to promote menstrual health among adolescents

Published - August 18, 2024 11:00 am IST - Bhopal

A post on the UNICEF India's X account said ₹57.18 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 19 lakh school-going girls in Madhya Pradesh as part of a cash transfer scheme

PTI

FILE PHOTO: A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) India unit has praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's initiatives for promoting menstrual health among adolescents in the State.

A post on the UNICEF India's X account on Saturday night (August 17, 2024) said ₹57.18 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 19 lakh school-going girls in Madhya Pradesh as part of a cash transfer scheme.

"We appreciate Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav's initiative to promote menstrual health among adolescents," it said.

"UNICEF India is working with the Government of India and stakeholders to promote school hygiene and menstrual health awareness," it added.

According to officials, Mr. Yadav transferred a collective sum of ₹57.18 crore to the accounts of 19 lakh girl students under the 'Samagra Shiksha' programme for sanitation and hygiene during an event organised in State capital Bhopal on August 11.

Under the sanitation and hygiene scheme, funds have been transferred for sanitary napkins to girl students of Classes VII to XII.

“Information has been provided to school and college girls about the importance of cleanliness and its measures under the scheme, being run as part of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the School Education Department,” the officials said.

