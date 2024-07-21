Ujjain shop owners told to display names, contact numbers: not targeting Muslims, says Mayor

The BJP-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation has directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments in the ancient city, a directive coming on the heels of a similar order by the BJP government in UP for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route.

Violators will have to pay a ₹2,000 fine for the first offence and ₹5,000 if they defy this order for the second time, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said on Saturday.

This order is aimed at ensuring safety and transparency and not intended to target Muslim shop-keepers, the mayor said.

Ujjain, the hometown of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is known for its sacred Mahakal temple, attracting devotees from around the globe, especially during the Savaan month, which starts on Monday.

Tatwal said the Mayor-in-Council of Ujjain had approved a proposal for shopkeepers to display their names on September 26, 2002, followed by the Corporation House, and subsequently sent it to the state government for objections and formalities.

"All formalities have been already completed. The implementation was delayed as the nameplates were initially required to be of the same size and colour. Now, we have relaxed these terms. Displaying the names and mobile numbers of shopkeepers will suffice," he told PTI over the phone.

He stressed that the measure is rooted in the MP Shop Establishment Act or Gumasta License, and it serves to enhance customer safety.

"Ujjain is a religious and holy city. People come here with religious aastha (faith). They have the right to know about the shopkeeper whose services they are availing. If a customer is dissatisfied or cheated, knowing the shopkeeper's details allows them to seek redress," the mayor said.

Ujjain is set to host the Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela in 2028, a significant religious fair held every 12 years.

This action mirrors the recent directive in Uttar Pradesh, where all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route were asked to display owners' names.

The Uttar Pradesh government extended this order statewide on Friday, while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place his state.

The order has faced criticism from opposition parties and some members of the ruling alliance, who argue it targets Muslim traders.