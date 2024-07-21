Two women partially buried in murrum during protest against road construction in M.P.; one held

One person was arrested after two women, protesting against road construction, were partially buried when murrum was tipped over from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on July 21.

A case was registered against three persons in connection with the incident, which happened at Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station on Saturday. Police called it the fallout of a family dispute.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed two women sitting behind a truck laden with murrum, which it off-loads on them.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said the women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were protesting against the construction of a road and got partially buried under the reddish clayey material.

The police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken based on evidence, he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Jaideep Prasad said that the incident resulted due to a dispute within a family.

Complainant Asha Pandey said the dispute was related to a piece of co-owned land with her relative Gokaran Pandey and she along with her sister-in-law protested when a road was being constructed on that land.

The driver of the dumper off-loaded the murrum on them and later villagers pulled them out, she told the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said that the dumper truck has been seized.

A case was registered against three persons and one of them was arrested. A search for the other two is underway, he added.

