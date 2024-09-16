ADVERTISEMENT

Two women killed as BMW car hits scooter in Indore

Published - September 16, 2024 11:55 am IST - Indore

According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries; police have registered a case against the car owner and the driver, and launched a search

PTI

Two young women riding a scooter were killed after a speeding BMW car hit the two-wheeler in Indore, police said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The car driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the accident occurred on late Saturday night. Police have registered a case against the car owner and the driver, and launched a search.

The incident occurred in the Khajrana area when Lakshmi Tomar and Diksha Jadon were returning on a scooter after attending the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

"According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," said Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Debating India’s new hit-and-run law | Explained

Lakshmi Tomar was the only earning member since her father died last year, her family members said.

Originally from Shivpuri, Tomar was supporting her family by working in Indore, they said.

Another deceased Diksha Jadon, originally from Gwalior, was working in an Indore-based public sector bank, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US