Two women killed as BMW car hits scooter in Indore

Two young women riding a scooter were killed after a speeding BMW car hit the two-wheeler in Indore, police said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

The car driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the accident occurred on late Saturday night. Police have registered a case against the car owner and the driver, and launched a search.

The incident occurred in the Khajrana area when Lakshmi Tomar and Diksha Jadon were returning on a scooter after attending the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple fair.

"According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," said Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.

Lakshmi Tomar was the only earning member since her father died last year, her family members said.

Originally from Shivpuri, Tomar was supporting her family by working in Indore, they said.

Another deceased Diksha Jadon, originally from Gwalior, was working in an Indore-based public sector bank, police said.

