ADVERTISEMENT

Two vendors die as wall near Ujjain temple collapses

Published - September 27, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Bhopal

Two more, including a three-year-old girl, were injured in the wall collapse, suspected to have occurred due to heavy water flow following incessant rain. The deceased man and woman were flower vendors outside the temple.

Mehul Malpani

The deceased, a man and a woman, were street vendors who sold flowers and other items outside the temple. Photo: Special Arrangement

Two people died and two more, including a child, were injured after the boundary wall of a government school-turned-heritage hotel near the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain collapsed on Friday (September 27, 2024) evening following incessant rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu that the deceased, a man and a woman, were street vendors who sold flowers and other items outside the temple.

“A three-year-old girl and a woman are undergoing treatment,” Mr. Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said that the incident took place at around 7.15 p.m. when the wall of the Maharajwada government school near gate no. 4 of the temple collapsed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Four people were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and sent to a hospital immediately,” Mr. Sharma said.

He said that the school was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Tourism and was under renovation for a heritage hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the main building is currently under construction, the wall that collapsed was completely constructed,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Singh said that prima-facie it appears that the wall collapsed due to heavy water flow. 

“There is an old house close to the incident spot and we tried to demolish it a few times. But there is a Supreme Court stay on it. That house disrupts the flow of rain water in the area and we suspect that the disruption may have caused the wall collapse,” he said, adding that the wall has no connection with the temple.

Mr. Singh also said that a committee headed by the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been formed to investigate the incident. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US