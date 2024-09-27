GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two vendors die as wall near Ujjain temple collapses

Two more, including a three-year-old girl, were injured in the wall collapse, suspected to have occurred due to heavy water flow following incessant rain. The deceased man and woman were flower vendors outside the temple.

Published - September 27, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
The deceased, a man and a woman, were street vendors who sold flowers and other items outside the temple. Photo: Special Arrangement

The deceased, a man and a woman, were street vendors who sold flowers and other items outside the temple. Photo: Special Arrangement

Two people died and two more, including a child, were injured after the boundary wall of a government school-turned-heritage hotel near the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain collapsed on Friday (September 27, 2024) evening following incessant rain.

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu that the deceased, a man and a woman, were street vendors who sold flowers and other items outside the temple.

“A three-year-old girl and a woman are undergoing treatment,” Mr. Singh said.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said that the incident took place at around 7.15 p.m. when the wall of the Maharajwada government school near gate no. 4 of the temple collapsed.

“Four people were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and sent to a hospital immediately,” Mr. Sharma said.

He said that the school was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Tourism and was under renovation for a heritage hotel.

“While the main building is currently under construction, the wall that collapsed was completely constructed,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Singh said that prima-facie it appears that the wall collapsed due to heavy water flow. 

“There is an old house close to the incident spot and we tried to demolish it a few times. But there is a Supreme Court stay on it. That house disrupts the flow of rain water in the area and we suspect that the disruption may have caused the wall collapse,” he said, adding that the wall has no connection with the temple.

Mr. Singh also said that a committee headed by the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been formed to investigate the incident. 

September 27, 2024

Madhya Pradesh / accident (general)

