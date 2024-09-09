GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two minor boys killed in lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh

Two minor siblings killed by lightning strike while grazing cattle in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district

Published - September 09, 2024 12:18 pm IST - Sheopur, MP

PTI
The file image is used for representative purposes only.

The file image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Two minor siblings have been killed after being struck by lightning in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, police said on Monday (September 9, 2024).

“The incident took place at around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday (September 8, 2024) when the two boys were grazing their cattle near the Kuno river in Bhairopur (Jhagar) village,” an official said.

“Lightning struck the area along with a thunderstorm, killing the brothers, aged 8 and 10,” Virpur police station’s Assistant Sub-Inspector Parmal Singh said.

Published - September 09, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Related Topics

death / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.