Two held in Indore Army officers assault and friend’s rape case

A day after two young Army officers were allegedly assaulted and a female friend of theirs gangraped in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police on Thursday (September 12, 2024) arrested two of the accused in connection with the case. The case has also triggered a political war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition Congress.

According to the police, two accused identified as Anil Barood and Pawan Vasuniya, residents of Manpur area, have been arrested while four men remain at large with multiple police teams searching for them.

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore told The Hindu that the police have identified the four men and 10 police teams are currently working to nab them. The four men also hail from different villages in Manpur area.

The alleged incident took place in Indore district near Mhow-Mandleshwar road when the two Army officers aged 23 and 24 were out for a picnic with their two female friends late Wednesday evening. At around 2.30 a.m., a group of six men allegedly attacked an officer and one of the women when they were in a car, held them hostage and raped the woman.

When the other officer and the woman, who were at a distance, heard the noise and reached the spot, the accused asked them to bring ₹10 lakh to free their friends. The officer, who was asked to bring money, then alerted his Army unit and local police.

The two officers are undergoing the Young Officers course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town.

While the victims have alleged that one of the women was gangraped, Mr. Hirore said that a medical examination has ben conducted and rape can only be confirmed once its report comes.

He, however, said that an FIR has been filed based on the complaint from one of the Army officers and rape charges along with assault, loot and others have been added. He said that the police is yet to record the statements of the two women.

Mr. Hirore also said that Vasuniya, Barood and some other accused have past criminal record with cases of assault and loot going on against them.

Mr. Hirore said that the alleged incident took place inside the Army shooting range near Jam Gate, a tourist spot.

“The shooting range is a restricted area but people visit it during the day. We are working to figure out how the six men entered the area in the night,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government over issues like law and order, and women’s safety.

“Law and order in BJP ruled states is almost non existent - and, the negative attitude of BJP Government towards the day by day increasing crimes against women is extremely worrying. This audacity of the criminals is a result of the total failure of the administration and the unsafe environment prevailing in the country due to this is a restriction on the freedom and aspirations of the daughters of India,” Mr. Gandhi said in an X post.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over crimes against women.

“The incidents of gang rape of a woman after holding army officers hostage in Madhya Pradesh and finding the naked body of a woman on the highway in Uttar Pradesh are heart-wrenching. Every day 86 women are becoming victims of rape and brutality in the country. From home to outside, from road to office, women are not safe anywhere,” she said.

“The Prime Minister talks big about women’s safety, but women across the country are still waiting for a serious effort for their safety. When will this wait end?” Ms. Vadra asked.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hit back at Mr. Gandhi and said that he should also talk about such incidents in Congress-ruled States and West Bengal’s Kolkata.

“It is very unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is putting the country to shame in America. He is unable to see what is happening in Congress-ruled states or in Kolkata. If he has courage, then he should speak about it,” Mr. Yadav said, referring to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata in August.

Mr. Yadav also claimed that his government has acted quickly and arrested some accused and that no culprit will be spared.