Two dead, 27 injured after bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

“Two passengers were killed and 27 others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on June 19,” police said.

“The accident occurred near Kasrawad town when the bus was going towards Indore,” an official said. “A 42-year-old man and a woman aged 32 — both of them bus passengers — were killed and 27 others injured in this accident,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel said.

Narayan Lal, an injured passenger, alleged that the accident took place due to the bus driver’s careless driving. “The bus was speeding and the driver lost control over it at a turn that resulted in its collision with a truck,” he said.

The officials said that 15 seriously injured persons have been admitted to the Khargone district hospital, while others are undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Kasrawad. “The truck driver was among the seriously injured persons,” they said.

