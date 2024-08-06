ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested in M.P. for allegedly forcing Dalit man to drink urine; counter FIR against him for alleged extortion

Updated - August 06, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 09:37 pm IST - Sagar (M.P.)

Police said that an investigation had been launched but claimed that no evidence to support the victim’s claims has been found so far

Mehul Malpani

A Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district was allegedly abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine by two men, police said on Tuesday (August 6). 

Two men have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsingpur district for allegedly holding captive, beating up a Dalit man, and forcing him to drink urine, police said on Tuesday (August 6). 

The police, however, also added that a case of extortion and lodging a fake case was also filed against the Dalit man, identified as Mohan Ahirwar (34).  

According to the police, the alleged incident took place on July 30 in Barha village in Gadarwara tehsil and the matter came to light on Monday (August 5) when a case was registered on the Dalit man’s complaint.

The arrested persons were identified as Sillu Budholiya and Suraj Kachera, who were booked under Sections 296 (obscene act in public place), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability), and relevant Sections of the SC/ST act. 

The FIR was lodged at the SC/ST police station of the district. 

Superintendent of Police, Narsinghpur, Amit Kumar said that the police have launched an investigation into the matter but no evidence to support the victim’s claims has been found so far. 

“On the other hand, we have recovered a video clip showing some money transaction between both parties,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the witness, Premnarayan Verma, brought by the Dalit man denied his claims.

The FIR against Mr. Ahirwar was also filed on Mr. Verma’s complaint, he added. 

However, speaking to reporters, the Dalit man alleged that Mr. Kachera had called him in the afternoon on July 30 and called him to Gadarwara in the evening. 

“I borrowed a motorbike from a friend and when I reached the place, they asked me to get ₹2 lakh from Premnarayan Verma. When I refused to meddle, Suraj and Sillu beat me up,” he said, adding that the duo then took him to a dhaba for a meal. 

“But after that they held me captive from 5 p.m. to midnight,” he said, alleging that the two men again beat him up and forced him to drink urine. 

Mr. Ahirwar also demanded the police and administration to provide security for him and his family. 

