Tribal man killed in tractor hit by alleged sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh

A tribal farmer died in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli after he was hit by a tractor, allegedly belonging to sand mafia, when he objected to it passing through his agricultural land with grown crop, police said on Monday (September 2, 2024).

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday (September 1, 2024) night in Gannai village in Sarai police station limits, and the police received information on 100 dial helpline at around 8 p.m. about one Indrapal Agariya, 35, being injured in a tractor accident.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Singrauli, Shiv Kumar Verma said that when the police reached the spot, it found the victim, him family members, some villagers and some local journalists.

“He was taken to Sarai hospital where doctors said there were no visible injury marks on his body but his condition seems serious. The doctors tried to refer him [to a bigger hospital] but he died. His family have alleged the tractor belonged to one Lale Vaishya and claimed his driver hit Agariya with the vehicle while carrying sand from the route behind the deceased’s farm,” Mr. Verma said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver and owner of the tractor based on the victim family’s allegations.

Mr. Verma also said that the victim’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination and further action will be taken based on the evidences.

In a post shared on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the district police termed it an “unintentional murder” and said that Agariya had died after he suffered a “push” from the tractor trolley.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has alleged that the accused are linked to the ruling BJP and have been involved in illegal sand mining in the region with protection from the police and administration.

Various Congress leaders such as State unit president Jitu Patwari, former CM Kamal Nath, and former Minister Kamleshwar Patel mounted attack on the BJP government alleging an increase in atrocities against tribals and Dalits in the State.

Local Congress leaders along with villagers also staged demonstrations at Sarai police station, demanding the arrest of accused men.

“Mohan Yadav ji, this freedom to loot is protecting crime and criminals! As Home Minister, you are silent! The police and administration are also helping the mafia! This is what jungle raj looks like! If the oppression of Dalits and Adivasis continues like this, they will soon be seen openly fighting against the government on the streets! I will also be at the forefront in this fight!” Mr. Patwari said in an X post.

Mr. Patel alleged that the sand mafia in the region are close to BJP MLA from Devsar Rajendra Meshram and have long been mining sand illegally from Pateer river that flows through the district.

“Since the sand mafia is close to the Devsar BJP MLA, the police did not take any action nor confiscated the tractor,” he said on X.

Various incidents of assault on Dalits and tribals in the recent past have put the Madhya Pradesh Government and police under heavy criticism.

On August 29, the State government suspended six personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) after a CCTV video from October last year got leaked and showed them brutally assaulting a 60-year-old Dalit woman and her 15-year-old grandson inside the police station in Katni district.

On August 31, five boys were booked for assaulting and humiliating a 17-year-old Dalit boy and recording a video of the incident in Shahdol district.

