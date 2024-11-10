ADVERTISEMENT

Three-month-old rescued elephant calf dies; tusker toll at Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh reaches 11

Published - November 10, 2024 03:21 pm IST - Umaria (MP)

The calf was found ill and abandoned by its herd in the buffer zone of the BTR on Friday, the official said

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant calf being rescued by forest department personnel, using elephants, after it wandered away following the reported death of its mother along with nine other elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, in Umaria, MP, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

An elephant calf that got separated from the herd and was rescued died at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday (November 10, 2024) morning, an official said.

With this, 11 tuskers have died in BTR since last month.

Satellite collars, observing elephants’ health and alerting kodo farmers: M.P. continues safety measures after Bandhavgarh deaths

The calf was found ill and abandoned by its herd in the buffer zone of the BTR on Friday, the official said.

The reserve has witnessed the deaths of 10 elephants in the last three days of October.

BTR deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma on Sunday said the elephant calf was found unconscious three days ago in the Panpatha buffer range.

Days after 10 deaths, M.P. forms advisory panel for rehabilitation and treatment of wild elephants

The calf was being treated by the veterinarians at the Rama Elephant Camp and died at 6.06 a.m. this morning. A postmortem examination is now being conducted on the baby elephant, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Deputy Mr. Verma said.

On October 29, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under the Khalil range of the reserve, while four others died on October 30 and two on October 31.

Most Popular

