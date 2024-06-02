The violation and vulnerability of M.P.’s tribal women

Trigger warning: The following article contains disturbing details of sexual violence; please avoid reading if you feel triggered.

It was almost midnight on May 13. Kamla Devi (name changed to protect identity), 60, was lying on her rope cot in the courtyard of her mud home, when she heard a voice from near the wooden fencing. When she walked over to the fence, she found a young girl whimpering for help. There were fresh wounds on her face and lips.

Devi, who lives in Barseni village of Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, says there were only women and children in her house then. “The girl said she had walked a long way through a hilly forest and across a stream,” she says, still alarmed. “All she wanted was a glass of water to drink and a bucket of water for a bath.”

Hema (name changed to protect identity), 21, had walked over 10 km off the road from Madwas village, where she said she had been raped five times and assaulted by a man. She had gone to Madwas after the man, using a voice-changing mobile application, had posed as a woman professor and promised her a scholarship.

She is one of four women and girls who have filed police complaints stating they have been deceived in a similar way, and then raped. One managed to get away, and has also filed an attempted rape case.

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested the prime accused, Brajesh Prajapati, 30, a labourer, and three of his accomplices for allegedly raping several women. While Brajesh has admitted to raping seven, only five have come forward so far. Cops are trying to trace the other two, while investigating if there are more.

The other three accused have been identified as Sandeep Prajapati, 24; Rahul Prajapati, 23 (both brothers); and Luvkush Prajapati, 21, all related to Brajesh through marriage. The police have also seized 16 mobile phones and several SIM cards from the possession of the four accused.

Police pro-action

Based on the accounts of the four survivors, including one minor, the police have registered three separate cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 2(n), (repeated rape on same person), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery), 366 (kidnapping), 294 (using obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) at the Majhauli police station in Sidhi district.

One case has also been filed under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and all above mentioned sections except the rape charges as one survivor had managed to escape from Brajesh’s grip. In one case, Section 3 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 has also been invoked.

The four incidents took place between April 15 and May 13. Hema was the first to go to the police on May 16. She was encouraged by her uncle, who is in the police.

“If we cannot help our own staff and their families come out about such incidents, we cannot expect the general public to do so,” Baghel says, adding that this prompted the department to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

In the next four days, the cops tracked down four more survivors, and on May 20 they nabbed the prime accused, and eventually his accomplices. The matter was only reported in the media on May 24, after which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the formation of a nine-member special investigation team (SIT). The houses of the four men were demolished with bulldozers in the next 24 hours.

MP recorded the third highest number of rapes in 2022, as per the National Crime Records Bureau, at 3029; and the second highest of child rapes, at 3,641. That year, 13.4% of all crimes against STs in the country were of rape;, while the State recorded 2,979 crimes against STs, the highest among India’s States.

Modus operandi

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Roshni Singh Thakur, who is heading the SIT, shares that Brajesh, who has only studied till class 2, learnt about apps that can change a person’s voice from male to female through YouTube. He sourced the phone numbers of a few women from Luvkush, who had attended a local college about two years ago and was still added to some student WhatsApp groups.

The accused identified himself as a woman professor, using identities like “Archana madam” and “Ranjana madam”. He would ask them if they had turned 18, and if the girl said yes, he would ask if they had received the scholarship they had been selected for. When the girls said no, he would ask them to come and sign some documents for the money to be released, and bring along their Aadhar cards and photographs, to a specific location near Majhauli town.

A police officer, part of the investigation, says that if he saw that a girl was interested, he would spend at least one or two days to persuade her over several calls. In some cases, he has called a particular victim over 20 times, the cop says, citing the call detail records (CDR). He would pick up the girl at dusk, saying he was the professor’s son, take them to a secluded half-broken farm hut, - a mud structure locally called paahi-, owned by his in-laws in Madwas.

This was allegedly the spot where all the crimes were committed. The spot can be reached with difficulty - it is a kilometre and a half from habitation, down a 500-metre kutcha road and a further 100 metres through fields. The hut, with dark interiors and no living arrangements, has several liquor bottles on the floor.

Police say only Brajesh raped the women; the others would help him with getting rid of the mobile phones and other activity.

Cries and ordeals

In the first incident known so far that took place on April 15, he had lured Rekha (name changed), 19, a woman from the Baiga tribe, one of the most underprivileged groups even among tribal communities. The Baigas have been declared a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Working as a labourer in Kerala until a year ago, Rekha travelled about 35 km from her home in the hope of the scholarship money and had taken her 17-year-old cousin with her. The minor girl says that he first tied her up and raped Rekha four times before moving in on her.

At around 1 in the night, he dropped the two girls at another secluded location and threatened to murder them if they told anyone about the incident. When the girls reached the minor’s home only at about 8.30 the next morning, “We made up some excuse about not coming home the whole night,” she recalls.

In the incident that took place on May 4, Jaya (name changed), a college student, managed to save herself as she began to scream for help as soon as the bike turned towards a secluded area. “I had sensed that something was wrong, so I began calling for help. He then stopped the bike and another man, who was with him, came there and tried to force me onto to the bike. But they soon left me there and ran,” she says, as she walks out of the police station.

Jaya says that she then walked about 15 km to reach her home in the dark. “I did not seek help as I was scared and could not trust anyone,” she says, adding that she willingly filed the complaint after she found out about the other women who had come forward.

A personal history

Thakur says that once he’d seized a phone from a victim, he would extract more phone numbers of women. “He had contacted over 100 girls randomly, raping whoever fell into his trap,” says the policewoman. He also wore a helmet and hand gloves while meeting the girls and only took them off after reaching the crime spot, she adds. The gloves and looted mobile phones were the two key elements that led the police to nab Brajesh, as well as track down other victims.

While none of the girls had seen his face clearly due to poor light, Hema had told the police that the man’s hands were burnt and had scars, a key description that helped them track down the accused. Baghel says that soon the police learnt about a man who had burnt his hands in a blast at a steel factory in Jabalpur two years ago and wore gloves regularly.

“Similarly, we also started tracing the numbers from which Hema had received calls. This led us to Rekha’s number, which was used to call Hema. While Rekha initially hesitated and said that her phone was stolen, she eventually narrated her incident,” says Thakur, adding that the police made a chain of mobile numbers to reach the accused. Brajesh was nabbed from another farm hut next to the crime spot.

Another police officer involved with the investigation, says Brajesh had a tumultuous personal life.

This was his second marriage as his first wife, whom he had married when he was about 20, left him for another man, the officer says, adding that he believed that even his current wife had begun an affair after his hands were burnt.

“The accomplices, who are his brothers-in-law, and his other friends, would tease him that no woman would like him now,” the cop says, adding that after each incident Brajesh would boast about his actions.

Another possible trigger, say the police, was an affair he had with a tribal girl eight to nine months ago. Her family members found out and they allegedly beat him up. “He says he wanted to take revenge on the community,” the police officer says.

Brajesh did not work regularly, and was living with his in-laws, off the approximately ₹3 lakh he had got as compensation after the factory blast. “He has many irregularities in his statements, including about the exact number of girls he has raped. But he claims that his initial plan was only to loot the phones and earn money,” the cop reveals.

Brajesh has asked to meet his five-year-old daughter. “He said he may be hanged, and he wanted to see her,” says a police officer.

Crimes against tribes

Over 21% of Madhya Pradesh’s population consists of tribes, with Sidhi having an over 3 lakh tribal population, as per the 2011 Census. The district had made national headlines in July 2023, when a video clip from three years before went viral and showed an alleged member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urinating on a tribal youth.

As the matter blew up, the party denied association with accused Pravesh Shukla, invoked the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, arrested him, and razed portions of his properties. Then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the victim, Dashmat Rawat, to his house in Bhopal and washed his feet.

Survivors in the current cases hail from extremely poor backgrounds, living in villages that lack basic amenities like a water pipeline, electricity, and roadways.

Rekha’s mother, in her village, says, “Whether it’s money or something else, it’s very easy to use our needs to trap and lure us.” She adds that they only found out about the incident when the police called them to the station. She quickly changes the topic of conversation when her neighbours come and sit outside her house. “We cannot afford to let anyone find out about what happened to my daughter,” she says, later.

The father of Rekha’s minor cousin says that they simply want to forget the incident. “We will get our daughter married once she comes of age,” he adds.