Ten dead in separate incidents of roof collapse and bus accident in Madhya Pradesh

Five construction workers died in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district after the roof of an under-construction farmhouse collapsed on them, police said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident took place in Choral village under Mhow police station limits in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the workers were sleeping inside the farmhouse.

“The exact time of the incident is yet to be determined as nobody else was there in the night. The police was informed at six in the morning by the security guard and some passers by,” Superintendent of Police, Indore Rural, Hitika Vasal told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Vasal also said that an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 106 (causing death by any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) has been registered against the three owners and one manager of the farmhouse.

She said that two workers were from Indore and Shajapur districts each while one was a native of Rajasthan’s Banswara. Their families have been informed, she added.

After the police was informed, a rescue operation with the help of JCB machines took more than three hours before the workers could be brought out, said another police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident in Pandhurna district, five people, including a woman, lost their lives and nearly 40 were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell off a small bridge after hitting a divider.

According to the police, the bus was going from Bhopal to Telangana’s Hyderabad and that the at least 16 of the injured are in critical condition and were referred to Maharashtra’s Nagpur for treatment.

Pandhurna police station in-charge Ajay Markam told The Hindu that the incident took place around 10.15 p.m. on national highway 47 on Thursday night.

“It appears to be a case of over-speeding and where it happened there is a curve and slope so the driver may have lost the control,” Mr. Markam said, adding that the bus fell onto the service road from a height of about 15 feet.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, expressing grief over the two incidents, announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.