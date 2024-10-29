ADVERTISEMENT

Teen runs car over two girls in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore; one critical

Updated - October 29, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Bhopal

The 16-year-old boy had rented a car and was driving it to his house in Indore’s Malharganj area when the incident occurred

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after he ran over two girls with a car and critically injured them, police said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024). 

According to the police, the incident took place at around 6.30 p.m. on Monday (October 28, 2024) when the girls — Priyanshi Prajapat (19) and Navya Prajapat (13) were making rangoli outside their house in Jai Bhawani Nagar area under Aerodrum police station limits.

Indore zone 1 DCP Vinod Meena told The Hindu that the boy lost control over the car and ran the girls over. 

“While Priyanshi’s condition is normal now, Navya is still critical,” he said, adding that both of them are under treatment at a hospital. 

Mr. Meena said that the boy was taken into custody on Monday night and a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 324(5) and 110.

The boy’s age is 16 years and four months, he said, adding that he had rented a car and was driving it to his house in Malharganj area. 

“He is a college student and does not know how to drive properly and has only driven a car two to three times,” Mr. Meena said. 

The DCP said that the boy’s uncle has also been made a co-accused as he took him from the spot and hid him. The boy was detained from Betma area in Indore. 

“We’re also planning on booking the owner of the car under the Motors Vehicle Act as he rented the car to a minor,” the DCP said.

