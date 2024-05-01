GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teacher arrested for 'sexual exploitation' at Ujjain Ashram school

Three boys studying at the religious institution lodged a complaint alleging sexual abuse.

May 01, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Ujjain

PTI

Ujjain police in Madhya Pradesh has arrested a teacher for alleged sexual exploitation of minor students at an Ashram school in Ujjain, an official said on May 01.

Three boys studying at the religious institution — two aged 14 years and one 12 years — lodged a complaint on April 30 evening alleging sexual abuse, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

As many as 80 children live and study at the institution, he said.

Based on the complaint, three First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered under Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Verma said, adding that one of the accused, Acharya Rajesh, was arrested.

Search is on for another accused who has been named in two cases and further investigation is underway, he added.

