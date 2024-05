Anil Dagar, a social worker from Ujjain, has performed the last rites of thousands of unclaimed dead bodies in the city as per their religious practices.

Anil, who has been doing this noble work for many years, said that there is no help from the administration and he himself maintains a record of all the dead bodies.

Anil Dagar has received many awards and recognition for his noble act, which has helped thousands of dead bodies receive respectable last honours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.