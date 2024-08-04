ADVERTISEMENT

Wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar: Nine children killed

Updated - August 04, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 12:48 pm IST - Sagar

The incident took place during a religious programme in Shahpur village under the Rehli Assembly seat

PTI

Nine children died after being buried under the debris of a wall in Sagar. | Photo Credit: X/@ANI

“Nine children were killed after the collapse of a wall at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on August 4,” a senior official said.

“The incident took place during a religious programme in Shahpur village under the Rehli Assembly seat,” an official confirmed.

“According to the information received so far, nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, were killed in the wall collapse incident at the religious programme in Shahpur,” Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat said over phone. “Senior officials, including the district collector, have reached the spot,” he added.

