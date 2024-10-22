15 injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP's Jabalpur

Nearly 15 persons were injured in a blast at the Ordnance Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), an official said.

“The blast occurred in a refilling section of the factory located at Khamaria in the district,” he said.

“Out of the injured persons, two were sent to a hospital,” the official said. “A person was missing and was possibly trapped under the debris at the site,” the official added.

(Further details are awaited)