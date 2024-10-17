Seen on video ‘abusing’ Lord Shiva, Congress MLA from M.P. booked

The Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur, Babu Singh Jandel, was booked on Thursday (October 17, 2024) after a purported video showing him allegedly using abusive language against Lord Shiva went viral.

Even though Mr. Jandel, a two-term MLA, said the video was edited, the Madhya Pradesh BJP launched an attack on the Congress ahead of the upcoming bypoll in the Vijaypur Assembly constituency that borders Sheopur.

According to police, two complaints were received against Mr. Jandel, based on which an FIR was filed at the Kotwali police station.

Sheopur SDOP Rajeev Gupta told The Hindu that the FIR was filed under Sections 196, 223, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

“We received one complaint from the local Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another from a resident. We have registered a case and will take further action after examining the video,” Mr. Gupta said.

In the 15-second video, Mr. Jandel is seen talking to another person and using abusive language when speaking about the Hindu deity.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president V. D. Sharma said the remarks were part of “the Congress’ nefarious agenda to wipe out Sanatan from the country”. “Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should tell whether they agree with their MLA, or will they take action against him,” he asked.

Mr. Jandel blamed Cabinet Minister and former Vijaypur MLA Ramniwas Rawat and his supporters for the controversy. “Some of my opponents have found this masala and they are conspiring to use it to defame me,” he said in a video message.

Vijaypur, along with the State’s Budhni Assembly seat, will vote in the byelections on November 20. The bypoll in Vijaypur was necessitated after Mr. Rawat, a six-term Congress MLA, moved over to the BJP and resigned.