Ratlam Ganpati procession violence: magisterial probe ordered into alleged stone-pelting, police action

A week after one person was allegedly killed in a police lathicharge against Hindu groups who were protesting stone-pelting during a Ganpati procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry was ordered by District Collector Rajesh Batham on Friday and the probe will be led by Additional Collector R.S. Mandloi who has been asked to submit a report in a month.

Protestor killed

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. on September 7 when stones were allegedly thrown at a procession to install a Lord Ganesh idol in the city’s Mochipura area. Various Hindu outfits later demonstrated outside the local police station, alleging vandalism of the idol and demanding action against the culprits.

Based on their complaint, the police registered an FIR against unknown individuals. After the police accompanied the protesters back to the alleged incident site, they allegedly damaged some police vehicles. This led to a lathicharge and teargas firing by the force, which allegedly caused the death of one person identified as Prakash Meda. The protestors have also alleged that stones were thrown at them when they were going to the spot with the police. The police booked more than 200 protestors for vandalism and arrested three.

Mr. Mandloi has been asked to investigate seven aspects related to the alleged incidents, including the reasons behind the stone pelting and lathicharge on September 7 and those responsible for it. He will also probe the police response to control the situation, the allegations of police brutality against protestors, and the circumstances of Meda’s death.

Key policemen transferred

Two days after the violence, then-Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha refuted the allegations of idol vandalism and asked people to avoid spreading misinformation. The next day, Mr. Lodha, who had been accused of bias by local BJP leaders and Hindu outfits, was transferred and replaced with Narsinghpur SP Amit Kumar.

Shortly after the magisterial inquiry was ordered on Friday, Mr. Kumar ordered the Station Road police station in-charge inspector Dinesh Bhojhak to also be transferred from his post.

The Congress alleged that Mr. Kumar was being punished for his failure to support a conspiracy to fuel communal tensions in Ratlam. “In Madhya Pradesh, brave police officers who stop the conspiracy of government-sponsored riots are not rewarded but punished. Ratlam is a perfect example of this. Mohan Yadav ji, is this your system of governance?” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said, in a post on X directed at the M.P. Chief Minister.