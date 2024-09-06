Man rapes woman in Ujjain; unidentified persons shoot act, accused arrested

A woman scrap collector was raped allegedly by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, a police official said on Thursday. After the woman filed a complaint, the accused was arrested.

The incident came to light after a video of the rape, shot by unidentified persons, went viral on social media, Kotwali Area's City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra said. The Police have identified three to four suspects, and efforts were on to nab them.

The scrap collector was raped by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Ujjain. "Accused Lokesh promised to marry her, made her drink liquor and then raped her on Wednesday. Some people who were passing by shot videos of the incident instead of stopping the crime. Lokesh later fled from the spot. After the woman filed a complaint when the effect of alcohol wore off, Lokesh was arrested," he said.

The victim’s health condition is stable and she is at her residence, he said.

ANI adds:

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari questioned the silence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s silence over the issue.

“BJP is protesting across the country against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident...A woman was raped in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s constituency. Why is MP CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PM Modi silent?... There is ‘Jungle Raaj’ in Madhya Pradesh. No one is safe in Madhya Pradesh...BJP leaders should also look at these kinds of incidents that are happening in MP...”

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and MP V.D. Sharma retorted that the accused had been arrested and the state government will ensure strict action. He said that the Congress was trying to create a controversy.

“Congress party has no issues to corner the Madhya Pradesh government and that’s why they try to give such a tone to the incident...The BJP government is the first government to introduce a law to give the death penalty to the perpetrators of these kinds of incidents...The accused has been arrested and the state government will ensure that strict action is taken against them...” the BJP MP said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also targeted the BJP-ruled states and said, “The nation is feeling ashamed. The honour of women is being shredded in all the BJP-ruling states...Why are the BJP-led state governments silent?”

