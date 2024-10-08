Rape accused, who shot at survivor and her family, kills self, says Madhya Pradesh Police

A rape accused in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, who had allegedly shot at the survivor and her family, allegedly killed himself on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) after revealing his location to the police through social media, officers said.

According to the police, the man, Bhola Ahirwar, 24, shared a post on Facebook at 9 a.m. in the morning addressing Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Agam Jain and said that he was in a hilly area outside the city, but took his life when when he was asked to surrender. In his post, Ahirwar also pleaded innocence and accused the local police of “taking money” and filing a fake case against him.

Ahirwar had been booked for raping a 17-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in August and had been on the run ever since. On Monday morning (October 7, 2024), he had allegedly gone to the girl’s house to settle the matter but opened fire after they did not agree.

The girl’s grandfather had died while she and her uncle had sustained bullet injuries.

Inspector-General of Police, Sagar Division, Pramod Verma said that multiple police teams had been actively looking for him since Monday (October 7, 2024).

“This morning [Tuesday], when the police got information about his location, several teams were positioned here. When the police asked him to surrender, he opened fire on them. Police also fired in response and when he saw he had been surrounded completely, he shot himself,” Mr. Verma told reporters after visiting the spot.

Mr. Verma denied that it was an encounter by the police and said that it had the information about his presence in the area since early morning, hours before the Facebook post, and the teams were already searching the area.

Ahirwar, in his post, also claimed that he was accused for rape as part of a conspiracy and accused two middlepersons of provoking the girl’s family. He accused Valmik Chaubey, in-charge of Civil Lines police station, where he had been booked under rape charges and POCSO Act, and another officer of filing a fake case against him.

When asked about Ahirwar’s allegations, the IG said, “We will investigate all aspects of the case thoroughly.”

Meanwhile, SP, City, Aman Mishra told The Hindu that the police was yet to initiate any action into Ahirwar’s allegations. “We are currently carrying out the proceedings into his death,” he said.

