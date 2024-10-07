Rape accused shoots at minor survivor’s family killing her grandfather; girl suffers injuries

A 24-year-old man, accused of raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, on Monday (October 7, 2024) allegedly shot at the survivor and her family members, killing her grandfather and injuring two, including the girl, police said.

According to the police, a case had been lodged against accused Bhola Ahirwar, a neighbour of the survivor, in August for allegedly raping the 17-year-old girl and he has been absconding ever since. The case was filed at the civil lines police station and a search for him was on for him. A reward of ₹20,000 had also been announced on him.

“On Monday (October 7, 2024) morning, the accused arrived at the girl’s house and shot at the family members after a while,” police said.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Aman Mishra told The Hindu that the accused had been pressurising the girl’s family to take back the case and settle the matter.

“When he did not succeed in convincing them, he opened fire at the family members,” Mr. Mishra said.

He also said that the girl and her uncle have sustained bullet injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment.

Mr. Mishra also said that five police teams have been conducting searches to nab Ahirwar after the Monday’s (October 7, 2024) act.

