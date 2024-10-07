GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rape accused shoots at minor survivor’s family killing her grandfather; girl suffers injuries

Police said that the girl and her uncle have sustained bullet injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment

Published - October 07, 2024 10:39 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 24-year-old man, accused of raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, on Monday (October 7, 2024) allegedly shot at the survivor and her family members, killing her grandfather and injuring two, including the girl, police said. 

According to the police, a case had been lodged against accused Bhola Ahirwar, a neighbour of the survivor, in August for allegedly raping the 17-year-old girl and he has been absconding ever since. The case was filed at the civil lines police station and a search for him was on for him. A reward of ₹20,000 had also been announced on him. 

“On Monday (October 7, 2024) morning, the accused arrived at the girl’s house and shot at the family members after a while,” police said.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Aman Mishra told The Hindu that the accused had been pressurising the girl’s family to take back the case and settle the matter.

“When he did not succeed in convincing them, he opened fire at the family members,” Mr. Mishra said. 

He also said that the girl and her uncle have sustained bullet injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment. 

Mr. Mishra also said that five police teams have been conducting searches to nab Ahirwar after the Monday’s (October 7, 2024) act.  

Published - October 07, 2024 10:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.