Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union Minister George Kurian files nomination as BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh

The BJP announced Mr. Kurian as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh that became vacant following Jyotiraditya Scindia's election to the Lok Sabha

Updated - August 21, 2024 02:31 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh George Kurian filed his nomination at the State’s Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (August 21), in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and M.P. BJP president V.D. Sharma.

Mr. Kurian’s candidature was announced on Tuesday, on the seat that was recently vacated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Also Read:BJP announces nine candidates for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Mr. Kurian, who is Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday morning, where state BJP chief V.D. Sharma welcomed him. After that, he met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the latter's official residence in the state capital.

He later filed his nomination papers at the state assembly complex in the presence of CM Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda and state BJP chief Sharma, party spokesman Ashish Agrawal said.

Mr. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, vacated his Rajya Sabha seat after being elected from Guna constituency in the general elections earlier this year.

George Kurian’s careers trajectory

A staunch member of the party since its inception, Mr. Kurian is one of the State general secretaries. He has previously vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, served on the BJP national executive committee, and held the position of national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He also had a stint as the district president of the Kottayam unit.

Mr. Kurian contested the 2016 Assembly elections from Puthuppally, a Congress stronghold. The party had also nominated him to Kottayam and Idukki Lok Sabha constituencies earlier.

Kiran Choudhry resigns from Haryana Assembly, likely to be fielded for RS seat by BJP

A lawyer with a degree in Hindi, Mr. Kurian served as an Officer on Special Duty for former Union Minister of State for Railways and veteran BJP leader O. Rajagopal during A.B. Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister. He is married to O.T. Annamma, who retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Naval Base in Kochi.

Rajya Sabha bypolls

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3.

Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, three are with the Congress and seven with the ruling BJP.

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on September 3

In case of an election if the opposition also fields a candidate, Mr. Kurian, a leader from Kerala, can win comfortably given the BJP's strength in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

In the 230-member House, the BJP has 163 MLAs, Congress 64 and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) one. Two seats are vacant at present.

(With PTI inputs)

Top News Today

