Rain-damaged wall collapses, kills four children in Madhya Pradesh

At least four children died on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district after a wall near a private school fell on them following incessant rains in the area, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the students were returning home from school (in Garh police station limits). The wall was that of an old house.

Mangawan Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) P. S. Tripathi said that a total of eight people were trapped under the wall of which four children passed away. “One woman and three children are currently under treatment,” he said.

The woman and one child were critical and were referred to Rewa’a Sanjay Gandhi hospital, Rewa Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said.

Garh police station in-charge Vikas Kapish told The Hindu that an FIR was filed against the owners of the house — Ramesh Namdeo, 54, and Satish Namdeo, 30 — under Sections 125 A, 106(1), 290 and 105 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

“They have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned,” Sub-Divisional police officer (SDOP) K. S. Dwivedi said.

The deceased have been identified as siblings Manya Gupta, 7, and Siddharth Gupta, 5, their cousin Anshika Gupta, 5, and one Anuj Prajapati, 5.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled the death of the children and announced ₹2 lakh to each of their families.

“I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased children. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost innocent children. The families of the deceased children will be given a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each by the government,” he wrote on X.

However, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said in a post on X that the wall that had collapsed belonged to the children’s school.

“There is sad news of four innocent children being killed and many children being injured due to the collapse of the wall of a private school in the Garh police station area of ​​Rewa district. I express my deepest condolences on this heart-wrenching incident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured children,” he wrote.

In another incident, two children of a family died and five members were injured after their house collapsed in the early hours of Saturday in Narsinghpur district.

Heavy rains have been lashing many parts of Madhya Pradesh for over a week with various districts facing flood-like situations and rivers overflowing, forcing the government to open the gates of many dams across the State.