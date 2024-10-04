ADVERTISEMENT

Rail traffic restored after derailment of goods train in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam

Published - October 04, 2024 01:48 pm IST - Ratlam

Three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route on October 3

PTI

Representational image only. File

“Movement of trains was restored on a track in the Western Railway’s Ratlam division on Friday (October 4, 2024,) 12 hours after three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed there,” an official said.

“The train traffic was restored at around 10 a.m., and the timings of 14 to 15 trains were affected,” the official said.

Three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route on Thursday night (October 3, 2024.)

According to officials, the wagons were heading to Bakania-Bhouri near Bhopal from Rajkot when they jumped off the track near E Cabin, around one km off the Ratlam railway station, at 10 p.m.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam Rajnish Kumar has ordered a probe into the derailment, Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena told PTI. Another official said the traffic on the down line for trains to Ujjain and Kota has been restored.

