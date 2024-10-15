Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Kamal Nath ahead of upcoming elections triggers speculation

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) called on former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress party veteran Kamal Nath, raising speculation about Mr. Nath’s role in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The meeting between the two senior Congress leaders, the second in 42 days, comes on a day when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced byelections to two Lok Sabha and several Assembly seats across the country, including two in Madhya Pradesh — Vijaypura and Budhni.

The two leaders held discussions for about two hours after Mr. Gandhi visited the former Union Minister at his residence in New Delhi, Mr. Nath’s office said.

“Various topics were discussed between the two leaders over lunch. Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Nath met for about two hours. Mr. Kamal Nath expressed his gratitude to Mr. Rahul Gandhi for this courtesy visit,” Mr. Nath’s office said.

Mr. Nath’s son and former Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath also shared a picture of the two leaders on social media, saying that various matters concerning the party were discussed.

Mr. Nath had earlier visited Mr. Gandhi’s residence on September 3, when two leaders had held closed door discussions.

A close aide of Mr. Nath told The Hindu that the former Madhya Pradesh CM may be handed a “key responsibility” in the party ahead of the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which were also announced by the ECI on Tuesday.

“This meeting is clear a message to his critics in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi that he is still close to the [Gandhi] family,” the source said.

Once among the Congress leaders closest to the party’s first family, Mr. Nath has been out of sight since the party’s loss in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election under his leadership in 2023. Mr. Nath’s influence is also said to have taken a hit after his son, Mr. Nakul Nath, lost this year’s Lok Sabha election from the family bastion of Chhindwara.

While there is no official word on what transpired in the meeting, there is speculation that Mr. Nath may be accommodated in the organisation.

Sources close to the Nath family said his rapport with Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray may be a factor in the tasks he is assigned.

“He was also quite active when the [Maha Vikas Aghadi] government was collapsing in Maharashtra [in 2022],” the insider added.

However, Mr. Nath’s name has not featured in the list of senior observers appointed by All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge for the Maharashtra election. The Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar has been appointed as an observer for the Vidarbha region (Amravati and Nagpur), along with former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra in a single phase on November 20, and in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20, the ECI has said.

Bypolls to Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, and 47 Assembly seats, including Vijaypur and Budhni, will be held on November 13, while byelections to Maharashtra’s Nanded Lok Sabha and Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Assembly segments will be held on November 20.

Counting of votes for all the elections will take place on November 23.

The Budhni seat in Madhya Pradesh fell vacant after former CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, currently a Union Cabinet Minister, was elected an MP from Vidisha, whereas the bypoll for Vijaypur was necessitated following Ramniwas Rawat’s resignation from his legislative membership in July, after he joined the BJP and was inducted into the State Cabinet.