Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka slam BJP over Madhya Pradesh incident in which Army officers attacked, friend raped

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP over the attack on two Army officers and rape of one of their two women friends in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that law and order in States ruled by the party is almost "non existent".

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Congress chief said the negative attitude of the BJP government towards increasing crimes against women is "extremely worrying".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lashed out at the BJP, saying the Prime Minister talks big about women's safety, but women across the country are still waiting for a serious effort for their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said the violence against two Army soldiers and the rape of their female companion in Madhya Pradesh is enough to shame the entire society.

"Law and order in BJP ruled States is almost non existent and the negative attitude of BJP government towards the increasing crimes against women is extremely worrying," he said.

“This audacity of the criminals is a result of the total failure of the administration and the unsafe environment prevailing in the country due to this, which is a restriction on the freedom and aspirations of the daughters of India,” Mr. Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Both the society and the government should be ashamed and think seriously – how long will they turn a blind eye to the responsibility of protecting half the population of the country!" he said.

In her post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the incidents of gang rape of a woman after holding Army officers hostage in Madhya Pradesh and finding of the naked body of a woman on the Highway in Uttar Pradesh are "heart-wrenching".

“Every day 86 women are becoming victims of rape and brutality in the country,” she said. "From home to outside, from road to office, women are not safe anywhere. Half of the country's population is not only unsafe, but due to such brutality, the morale of crores of women is broken every day," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"The Prime Minister talks big about women's safety, but women across the country are still waiting for a serious effort for their safety. When will this wait end?" she said.

“A group of men attacked two young Army officers and their two women friends and also raped one of them when they were out on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district in Wednesday,” police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.