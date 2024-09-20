GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu lays foundation of Indore-Ujjain highway; asks institutes to encourage higher education for girls

The highway, approved by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet in February, is expected to be completed in 2.5 years and reduce the travel time between Indore and Ujjain

Published - September 20, 2024 02:34 am IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu laying foundation of Indore-Ujjain six lane road, in Ujjain on September 19, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu laying foundation of Indore-Ujjain six lane road, in Ujjain on September 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (September 19, 2024) laid foundation stone to the upcoming six-lane highway between Ujjain and Indore to be built at ₹1,692 crore, aimed at decongesting the traffic between the two cities of Madhya Pradesh. 

The highway, approved by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet in February, is expected to be completed in 2.5 years and reduce the travel time between Indore and Ujjain — a distance of about 50 kilometres — from about 60 minutes to 35-40 minutes.

The two cities are currently connected with a four-lane road and a proposal to convert it into a wider highway was put up by the Madhya Pradesh State Road Development Organisation (MPRDC) with an aim to decongest the route ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh.

President Murmu also attended the convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore and asked educational institutions and teachers to encourage girls to pursue higher education and become self-reliant to make India the most developed and most advanced country by 2047.

President Droupadi Murmu addressing Diamond Jubilee Convocation ceremony of  Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on September 19, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

President Droupadi Murmu addressing Diamond Jubilee Convocation ceremony of  Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on September 19, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

“If with your support and guidance our daughters dream big and make them come true, only then will you be able to truly become a partner in the development of the country,” the President said. 

“It is in accordance with the ideals of Maharani Ahilyabai that today the number of girls receiving medals in this university is more than that of boys,” she added. 

Earlier in the day, President Murmu also attended a Safai Mitra Sammelan (conclave of sanitation workers) and interacted with them in Ujjain. 

Urging people to take a step forward to make the country “swachh, swasth aur viksit” (clean, healthy and developed), President Murmu said that only cleanliness will make India healthy and developed. 

The President also praised the contribution of sanitation workers in keeping the country clean. 

“The biggest credit for our achievements in the field of cleanliness at the local, State and national level goes to our Safai Mitras. Our Safai Mitras are the frontline sanitation warriors. They provide us protection —from disease, dirt and health hazards. They are playing a very big role in our nation-building,” she said. 

She also commended Indore and Bhopal for winning the titles of cleanest city and cleanest State capital in the country, respectively 

President Murmu also visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and met with the sculptors working at the Shri Mahakal Lok corridor.

Published - September 20, 2024 02:34 am IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain / Indore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.