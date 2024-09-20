President Murmu lays foundation of Indore-Ujjain highway; asks institutes to encourage higher education for girls

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (September 19, 2024) laid foundation stone to the upcoming six-lane highway between Ujjain and Indore to be built at ₹1,692 crore, aimed at decongesting the traffic between the two cities of Madhya Pradesh.

The highway, approved by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet in February, is expected to be completed in 2.5 years and reduce the travel time between Indore and Ujjain — a distance of about 50 kilometres — from about 60 minutes to 35-40 minutes.

The two cities are currently connected with a four-lane road and a proposal to convert it into a wider highway was put up by the Madhya Pradesh State Road Development Organisation (MPRDC) with an aim to decongest the route ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh.

President Murmu also attended the convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore and asked educational institutions and teachers to encourage girls to pursue higher education and become self-reliant to make India the most developed and most advanced country by 2047.

“If with your support and guidance our daughters dream big and make them come true, only then will you be able to truly become a partner in the development of the country,” the President said.

“It is in accordance with the ideals of Maharani Ahilyabai that today the number of girls receiving medals in this university is more than that of boys,” she added.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu also attended a Safai Mitra Sammelan (conclave of sanitation workers) and interacted with them in Ujjain.

Urging people to take a step forward to make the country “swachh, swasth aur viksit” (clean, healthy and developed), President Murmu said that only cleanliness will make India healthy and developed.

The President also praised the contribution of sanitation workers in keeping the country clean.

“The biggest credit for our achievements in the field of cleanliness at the local, State and national level goes to our Safai Mitras. Our Safai Mitras are the frontline sanitation warriors. They provide us protection —from disease, dirt and health hazards. They are playing a very big role in our nation-building,” she said.

She also commended Indore and Bhopal for winning the titles of cleanest city and cleanest State capital in the country, respectively

President Murmu also visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and met with the sculptors working at the Shri Mahakal Lok corridor.