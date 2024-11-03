GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pregnant tribal woman made to wash blood stains off hospital bed as injured husband dies in M.P.

Raghuraj Maravi (28) was brought to the government primary health centre in an injured state after being attacked by relatives on Thursday night over a land dispute

Published - November 03, 2024 12:51 am IST - Dindori

PTI

A pregnant tribal woman was allegedly made to wash the blood stains from the bed of a government hospital in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh after her husband bled on it, officials said on Saturday.

Raghuraj Maravi (28) was brought to the government primary health centre in an injured state after being attacked by relatives on Thursday night over a land dispute, they said.

"He died later. His wife Roshani Bai, who is five months pregnant, was made to wash the blood stains off the bed on which he was admitted. This took place on Saturday. We have suspended nursing officer Rakumari Markam and helper Chotti Bai Thakur and transferred medial officer Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh," an official said.

Raghuraj's brother Shivraj Maravi (40) and father Dharam Singh Maravi (65) were killed in the attack while another brother Ramraj is hospitalised in a critical condition, he said.

The attack was allegedly the fallout of a dispute over harvesting crops on a piece of land in Lalpur village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, as per police.

Published - November 03, 2024 12:51 am IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Caste

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.