ADVERTISEMENT

Post Bandhavgarh elephant deaths, M.P. to use satellite collars to track elephants

Updated - November 08, 2024 01:26 pm IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh forest department to get satellite collars from Tamil Nadu department and plans to use it on all 150 wild elephants in the State

PTI

An elephant calf being rescued by forest department personnel, using elephants, after it wandered away following the reported death of its mother along with nine other elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh in Umaria on November 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“In light of the recent deaths of 10 elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the Madhya Pradesh forest department plans to use satellite collars to track the movements of tuskers,” an official said on Friday (November 8, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 29, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under the Khalil range of the BTR in Umaria district, while four died on October 30 and two on October 31.

BTR elephant deaths are 'killings by government', claims MP Congress; seeks Forest Minister's ouster

Talking to PTI, MP additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) L. Krishnamoorthy said, “We have asked Tamil Nadu for two satellite collars, which are expected to reach MP this week. We will start by putting them on two jumbos in BTR.” He said the department plans to use satellite collars on all 150 wild elephants in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Krishnamoorthy is the head of a nine-member elephant advisory committee formed two days ago to manage tuskers in the State, mainly during their rescue and rehabilitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bandhavgarh elephant deaths: High-level team by Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav finds no ‘conspiracy’ theory 

The probe into the deaths of the ten elephants had concluded that there was neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid in their visceras, but it was not a case of 'poisoning’.

“Viscera reports suggested toxicity was due to the consumption of large quantities of Kodo millet plants,” the senior official had said earlier.

Based on the probe team's report, the Chief Minister suspended two senior reserve officials for alleged lapses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US