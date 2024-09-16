Policeman tears off uniform while arguing with BJP leader in M.P.; video goes viral

The Madhya Pradesh government and the State police came under criticism from the Opposition Congress on Monday (September 16, 2024) after a video of a police officer tearing off his clothes during an argument with the husband of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor inside a police station went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaked CCTV footage from the chamber of the station in-charge at Baidhan police station in Singrauli district shows officers and others trying to broker peace between assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod Mishra and BJP leader Arjun Gupta, the husband of councillor Gauri Gupta. They were arguing over the construction of a drain near Mr. Mishra’s house.

According to the police, the incident happened in February, and disciplinary action has been taken against Mr. Mishra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singrauli Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma told The Hindu that an inquiry into the matter was ordered by SP Nivedita Gupta and action was taken against Mr. Mishra. “The SP had taken action and halted the ASI’s annual increment for his in actions,” Mr. Verma said.

An officer from the Baidhan police station said an argument had broken out between the BJP leader and the ASI. “The councillor’s husband had said something about getting Mr. Mishra’s uniform taken off which, I think, agitated him,” the officer said.

In the video, Mr. Mishra suddenly begins tearing off his shirt and throwing it away. He is also seen yelling even as other officers try to pacify him and Mr. Gupta. The officer further goes on to throw his cap and belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if any action was taken against Mr. Gupta, the ASP said, “I am not aware if the ASI submitted any complaint. That is a different issue, and we will look into it.”

Ms. Gupta, in a statement, said she had ordered a probe when the matter was brought to her attention about four to five months ago, and that there was a land dispute between the two parties. Slamming the police officer’s behaviour, Ms. Gupta said she took action against the ASI based on the facts of the investigation and also suspended then station in-charge.

“In the probe conducted by a Deputy SP-level officer, an old dispute over some land and drain had come up. The ASI’s health problems had also appeared as his blood pressure had increased that time. But I took action as he disrespected the uniform no matter whatever pressure he was under,” the SP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate inquiry is currently underway to ascertain who leaked the video, she said.

The Opposition Congress hit out at the government over the issue. Sharing the video on X, the State Congress said that the threats of a BJP leader forced a police officer to tear off his uniform.

“The level of policing in the State has reached zero! Crime is out of control, criminals are fearless, and the police are helpless at some places and under pressure at others,” the post read.

“This means both the condition and direction of the Home Department have deteriorated under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav! How will the public get justice, when the police itself has to tear its uniform!” the Congress said.

The party has long demanded that Mr. Yadav gave up the charge of the Home Department alleging that the Chief Minister has not been able to maintain law and order in the State. Multiple cases of rape from Indore and Ujjain, violence against Dalits and tribals, handling of communal situations and police brutality in recent months have given the Opposition ammunition to target the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.