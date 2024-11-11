ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel’s arm gets severed as train hits him while removing bodies from tracks in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh

Published - November 11, 2024 12:05 pm IST - Damoh (Madhya Pradesh)

The incident took place near Karaiya Bhadoli railway station in the district on November 10

“The arm of a sub-inspector got severed and a police vehicle driver also suffered injuries when a train hit them while they were removing two bodies lying on the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district,” officials said on Monday (November 11, 2024).

“Assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Mishra, the Bandakpur police post in-charge, had gone to the spot after getting information that two men died after falling from a train,” Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi said.

“While he was examining and removing the bodies, a train suddenly approached and hit him. Mr. Mishra’s right arm got severed. The police vehicle’s driver Yawar Khan was also injured in the incident,” the official said.

“Mr. Mishra and Mr. Khan were referred to a hospital in neighbouring Jabalpur for further treatment. If required, they will be sent for treatment to a medical facility in another city by an air-ambulance,” he said.

