 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police personnel’s arm gets severed as train hits him while removing bodies from tracks in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh

The incident took place near Karaiya Bhadoli railway station in the district on November 10

Published - November 11, 2024 12:05 pm IST - Damoh (Madhya Pradesh)

PTI

“The arm of a sub-inspector got severed and a police vehicle driver also suffered injuries when a train hit them while they were removing two bodies lying on the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district,” officials said on Monday (November 11, 2024).

The incident took place near Karaiya Bhadoli railway station in the district on Sunday evening (November 10, 2024).

“Assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Mishra, the Bandakpur police post in-charge, had gone to the spot after getting information that two men died after falling from a train,” Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi said.

“While he was examining and removing the bodies, a train suddenly approached and hit him. Mr. Mishra’s right arm got severed. The police vehicle’s driver Yawar Khan was also injured in the incident,” the official said.

“Mr. Mishra and Mr. Khan were referred to a hospital in neighbouring Jabalpur for further treatment. If required, they will be sent for treatment to a medical facility in another city by an air-ambulance,” he said.

Published - November 11, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / railway accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.