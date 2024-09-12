GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest two in connection with assault on Army officer, his friend in Madhya Pradesh

The Police arrest two suspects in assault on Army officer and friend and efforts are underway to catch remaining four accused

Updated - September 12, 2024 02:47 pm IST - Indore, Madhya Pradesh

ANI
SP Hitika Vasal told that the incident occurred at the Army firing range in Indore on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

SP Hitika Vasal toldthat the incident occurred at the Army firing range in Indore on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The police have arrested two people in connection with the assault on a young Army officer and his friend,” a police officer said.

A young Army officer of the Military Headquarters of Warfare (Mhow) Infantry School, along with his friend, was assaulted by 7-8 unknown assailants, and one of their two female friends was allegedly sexually assaulted, states the FIR.

Indore Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal told ANI that 10 police teams conducted investigations and identified six accused. Two of them have been arrested, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining four. “10 police teams carried out investigations and police identified six named accused. Two of them have been arrested. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining four; they will be caught at the earliest,” she told ANI.

SP Hitika Vasal toldthat the incident occurred at the Army firing range in Indore on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). SP Vasal also said that the complainant said that their female friend was taken to a corner and they heard her screams, which made them suspect that something untoward had happened to her.

”Police received information yesterday that four people visited Army firing range late at night. An incident of two people being thrashed occurred there. The two others were told to bring ₹10 lakhs. The complainant said that their female friend was taken to a corner and then he heard her screams. The complainant suspects that something untoward must have happened to her. A police team reached the spot immediately, and upon spotting them, the accused escaped,” she said.

SP Vasal stated that the women’s statements have not yet been recorded. Once recorded, further action will be taken.

Published - September 12, 2024 02:46 pm IST

