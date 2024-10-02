GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi inaugurates gaushala with Bio-CNG plant, launches other projects in M.P.

The ‘gaushala’, or cow shelter, with the Bio-CNG plant that can produce three tonnes of natural gas per day using 100 tonnes of cow dung, has been set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Published - October 02, 2024 11:57 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 programme, in New Delhi, Wednesday (October 2, 2024)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 programme, in New Delhi, Wednesday (October 2, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Lal Tipara Gaushala with Bio-CNG plant in Gwalior and launched various development projects of ₹685 crore in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

“The ‘gaushala’, or cow shelter, with the Bio-CNG plant that can produce three tonnes of natural gas per day using 100 tonnes of cow dung, has been set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC),” an official said.

“It is India’s first modern and self-reliant gaushala,” he said.

PM Modi unveils four bio-gas units in Assam

“The plant will also produce 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure,” the official said, adding the IOC will assist in the operation and maintenance of the plant.

“The gaushala was developed at a cost of ₹32 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the IOC, and an additional one hectare of land has been reserved for its expansion,” the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the inauguration programme from Bhopal via video conference.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:57 am IST

