Part of fabric canopy collapses at Jabalpur airport, crushes car below; no injuries

A part of a fabric canopy on the premises of the Dumna airport near here collapsed on June 27 due to accumulation of water amid heavy rains and crushed a car parked below, officials said.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 11:30 am, they said.

“The fabric canopy was put up to beautify the ‘drop and go’ area. Water accumulated over it due to rain. It ripped under the weight of the water and the water fell with great force on a car parked there,” airport director Rajeev Ratna Pandey told PTI.

The project officer has been directed to carry out a probe and strict orders have been issued to ensure that such an incident doesn’t recur, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the ₹450-crore new terminal building of the Dumna airport on March 10.

Sources said an Income Tax official had travelled in the car to the airport. The driver had gone inside to see off the official when a part of the canopy fell on the vehicle, smashing it, they said.

