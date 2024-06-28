GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Part of fabric canopy collapses at Jabalpur airport, crushes car below; no injuries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the ₹450-crore new terminal building of the Dumna airport on March 10

Published - June 28, 2024 04:06 pm IST - Jabalpur

PTI

A part of a fabric canopy on the premises of the Dumna airport near here collapsed on June 27 due to accumulation of water amid heavy rains and crushed a car parked below, officials said.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 11:30 am, they said.

“The fabric canopy was put up to beautify the ‘drop and go’ area. Water accumulated over it due to rain. It ripped under the weight of the water and the water fell with great force on a car parked there,” airport director Rajeev Ratna Pandey told PTI.

The project officer has been directed to carry out a probe and strict orders have been issued to ensure that such an incident doesn’t recur, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the ₹450-crore new terminal building of the Dumna airport on March 10.

Sources said an Income Tax official had travelled in the car to the airport. The driver had gone inside to see off the official when a part of the canopy fell on the vehicle, smashing it, they said.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.