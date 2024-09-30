NHRC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh government over death of two children while cleaning hostel water tank

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday (September 30, 2024) took suo motu cognizance of the death of two students due to electrocution while cleaning the water tank of a government-run hostel in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased were allegedly asked to clean the water tank by the hostel superintendent.

According to reports, the incident took place on September 25 when the students came into contact with a live wire connected to a water pump inside the tank while cleaning it. They were spotted lying in the tank by the villagers, who reportedly informed the hostel authorities.

The Commission said the incident, if true, raises a serious concern about human rights violations of the victim students. It issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, M.P., calling for a detailed report within two weeks.

“.... it appears that the hostel authorities have acted in an insensitive manner by asking the young boys to execute such a hazardous task resulting in their deaths,” the communique from the Commission reads.

The State is also asked to submit a report on status of the police investigation and compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved families of both victims.